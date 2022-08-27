Coordination between SKUAST, APD need of the hour: Dulloo

In his speech, Atul Dulloo congratulated the scientists for doing fruitful research here, as 15000 varieties of rice are being treated for blast disease from across the country here, adding that Conducive work culture is a must for doing exemplary work.

The ACS on the occasion also distributed sanction orders among farmers for the construction of wormy Pits.

During the visit, Atal Dulloo also interacted with the farmers from different parts of Anantnag and Kulgam and heard their suggestions and demands. The farmers associated with FPO Sagam Anantnag demanded the establishment modern rice mill in Sagam.

In his speech at VC SKUAST Kashmir, Professor, Nazir Ahmad Ganie said that production of Rice and other crops has increased satisfactorily. He said that focus is being laid on the conservation of the old varieties also with new ones in rice and wheat, adding that Zug Rice is being reviewed, besides disease resistant varieties are being produced in all the crops grown in Kashmir.