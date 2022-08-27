Coordination between SKUAST, APD need of the hour: Dulloo

Anantnag: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo today visited Live Exhibition of Temperate Rice Biodiversity at Mountain Research Centre for Field Crops, Khudwini here.
During the visit, the scientists and subject matter specialists from the centre apprised the ACS regarding different types of crops and varied varieties grown in the centre.
Speaking on the occasion, Atul Dulloo said that the need of the hour is to have coordination between SKUAST Kashmir and Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department for developing agro-climatic zone varieties in Rice, Wheat, Maize and Oilseed here, adding that to double the income of the farmers, modern technology as per the climatic conditions of the Jammu and Kashmir need to be incorporated.
The ACS said that seed replacement and Rice wheat rotation crops should be encouraged for better yields. He further said that the private sector needs to be encouraged for producing the breeder seeds to fulfil the seed demand and to increase productivity for food. He also stressed focussing on oilseed & Mushroom cultivation, Mushk budji, besides Apiculture, aromatic plant cultivation, Basmati Rice and exotic vegetable like sweet corn.
In his speech, Atul Dulloo congratulated the scientists for doing fruitful research here, as 15000 varieties of rice are being treated for blast disease from across the country here, adding that Conducive work culture is a must for doing exemplary work.
The ACS on the occasion also distributed sanction orders among farmers for the construction of wormy Pits.
During the visit, Atal Dulloo also interacted with the farmers from different parts of Anantnag and Kulgam and heard their suggestions and demands. The farmers associated with FPO Sagam Anantnag demanded the establishment modern rice mill in Sagam.
In his speech at VC SKUAST Kashmir, Professor, Nazir Ahmad Ganie said that production of Rice and other crops has increased satisfactorily. He said that focus is being laid on the conservation of the old varieties also with new ones in rice and wheat, adding that Zug Rice is being reviewed, besides disease resistant varieties are being produced in all the crops grown in Kashmir.