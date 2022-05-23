Cost overruns of Rs 4.83 lakh cr impact 425 infra projects

New Delhi: As many as 425 infrastructure projects, each entailing an investment of Rs 150 crore or more, have been hit by cost overruns of more than Rs 4.83 lakh crore, according to a report.

According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, which monitors infrastructure projects of Rs 150 crore and above, out of 1,579 projects, 425 projects reported cost overruns and as many as 664 projects were delayed.