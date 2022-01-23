COVID surge cripples businesses again in Kashmir

Most of the businesses-like clothing, footwear retailers, and others that come under the non-essential category have taken a hit as the government has restricted non-essential movement during weekends.

Traders say that the footfall in Kashmir markets was already low and the lockdown has bought the business back to a halt.

Farhan Kitab, President Kashmir chapter of All India Retailer’s Association said that the winter season has been hit badly by COVID and now weekend lockdown has put the final nail in the coffin.