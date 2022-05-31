CS chairs meeting on developmental deliverables for FY 2022-23

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a review meeting with divisional and district administrations on the developmental deliverables for the financial year 2022-23 to transform the governance as a model in Jammu and Kashmir.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and Deputy Commissioners of all districts participated in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary emphasized that the developmental deliverables for the financial year 2022-23 are aimed at ensuring holistic and equitable development of all regions of the Union territory; whereby functions of all departments have been quantified to set time-bound targets to be achieved through the convergence of associated departments. The deliverables focus on people-friendly outcomes.