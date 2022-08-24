CS inaugurates multiple J&K Bank initiatives under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Programme

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta said that J&K Bank has been doing well and in very difficult times. I urge you to Keep up your spirit of being the best and focus on digital banking in a big way. With digital being the future, you need to set goals for yourself by imagining what the Bank would look like five years from now and start working towards it.

Dr Mehta made these remarks in presence of Bank’s MD & CEO Baldev Prakash amid a huge round of applause today after launching multiple initiatives of J&K Bank - aimed at encouraging self-reliance in people – under the ongoing nation-wide 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav program organised at corporate headquarters.

Mission Director JK Rural Livelihood Mission (RLM) Indu Kanwal Chib, Bank’s General Managers, Deputy General Managers and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.