CS reviews IMPARD's technological interventions

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, today visited Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (J&K IMPARD) to review the technological interventions being introduced by the institute, especially in imparting online training.

On the occasion, Dr Mehta delivered a valedictory address to the 8th batch of Public Information Officers (PIOs), Assistant Public Information Officers (APIOs) and Appellate Authorities.