CS reviews IMPARD's technological interventions

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, today visited Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (J&K IMPARD) to review the technological interventions being introduced by the institute, especially in imparting online training.
On the occasion, Dr Mehta delivered a valedictory address to the 8th batch of Public Information Officers (PIOs), Assistant Public Information Officers (APIOs) and Appellate Authorities.
Chief Secretary asked the institute to make the training in Learning Management System (LMS) mode which included recording a lecture and uploading it on IMPARD website so that interested persons can download it from there.
He appreciated the role of IMPARD in imparting quality training to officers and officials of Jammu and Kashmir including JKAS officers and Senior and Junior Assistants. He lauded the quantitative and qualitative improvements effected by IMPARD in its training programmes through use of smart classes and webcasting.