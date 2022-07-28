CS sanctions increase in authorised capital, paid-up capital of JKTDC

The meeting accorded an increase in authorized capital from Rs 5 crore to Rs 25 Crore and it was informed that during the 90th Board of Directors meeting held in the year 2020, it was unanimously decided to increase the authorized capital of the corporation.

Similarly, Dr Mehta also sanctioned the increase of Paid-Up Capital from Rs 5 Crore to Rs 15.9613 Crore. The meeting was told that Rs 10.913 Crore has been received by the JKTDC as Equity from the J&K Government in the past and the same is reflected in the Balance Sheet as Share Application Money under the heading ‘Shareholders Fund”.

On the occasion, the AGM adopted the Audited Financials from the year 2010-11 to 2019-20.