CSIR Jammu organises skill development programme

Pulwama: CSIR- Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu organised a two-day "Skill Development Programme on Entrepreneurship Opportunities in Cultivation and Processing of High-Value Aroma Cash Crops” as part of CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative at its field station at Pulwama.
As per the statement issued here, the programme was organised under the patronage of Dr. D. Srinivasa Reddy Director, CSIR IIIM Jammu, Er Ab Rahim, Head, RMBD & IST and Dr. Zabeer Ahmad, Head, CSIR IIIM, Srinagar.
Vice-Chancellor, G.B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Tej Pratap and member, National Monitoring Committee CSIR Aroma Mission was the chief guest and inaugurated the proceedings of the programme.
73 participants that included members of National Rural Livelihood Mission SHGs, Research Scholars from SKUAST Kashmir, and Govt. Degree College Baramulla was imparted training and practical skills during the two-day programme.
Dr Shahid Rasool, Senior Scientist & Incharge CSIR IIIM, Field Station, Pulwama and Nodal Scientist, CSIR Floriculture Mission delivered the welcome address and gave an overview about the programme and the role of CSIR IIIM in development and dissemination of the technologies on cultivation and processing of industrially important medicinal and aromatic crops.
Dr Tej Partap in his inaugural address commended the efforts of CSIR IIIM for its endevour to provide hand holding to the farmers and agri entrepreneurs of the region through its flagship projects and programmes like Aroma Mission, Floriculture Mission and other Agri-oriented societal initiatives.