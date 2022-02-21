CSIR Jammu organises skill development programme

As per the statement issued here, the programme was organised under the patronage of Dr. D. Srinivasa Reddy Director, CSIR IIIM Jammu, Er Ab Rahim, Head, RMBD & IST and Dr. Zabeer Ahmad, Head, CSIR IIIM, Srinagar.

Vice-Chancellor, G.B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Tej Pratap and member, National Monitoring Committee CSIR Aroma Mission was the chief guest and inaugurated the proceedings of the programme.

73 participants that included members of National Rural Livelihood Mission SHGs, Research Scholars from SKUAST Kashmir, and Govt. Degree College Baramulla was imparted training and practical skills during the two-day programme.