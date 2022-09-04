Data consumption soared 100 times post Jio launch

Mumbai: India’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio is completing six years of its launch and in these 6 years, the telecom industry has registered an increase of more than 100 times in average per capita data consumption per month.

As per the statement, according to TRAI, before the launch of Jio, every Indian customer used to use only 154 MB of data in a month. Now the data consumption figure has increased by 100 times to an astonishing level of 15.8 GB per month per subscriber. On the other hand, Jio users use about 20 GB of data every month, which is much more than the industry figures.