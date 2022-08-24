DC Baramulla interacts with Sopore fruit growers

Baramulla: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar accompanied by various senior officers today paid a visit to Fruit Mandi Sopore and interacted with various fruit growers, other stakeholders.

During the interaction, President, Fruit Mandi Sopore apprised the DC about various issues faced by the fruit growers.

Among major demands, smooth supply of drinking water in the Fruit Mandi, toilet facilities, and smooth transportation of fruits to outside states were raised by the association and sought the personal intervention of DC in this regard.

The association also briefed DC with regard to the concern of the apples being imported to India by Iran via Afghanistan, and termed it a big loss for our apple trade and more importantly the economy of the farmers.