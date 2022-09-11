Denied promotions, JKEEU seeks LG's intervention

"It seems that the power department is only concerned about engineering fraternity while as we continue to suffer," he said adding that the government must address our promotion grievance as a result of which hundreds of non-gazetted employees of the power department continue to suffer and are deprived of retirement benefits.

Jan also stated that the government should address the issue of PDD daily wagers, otherwise we will be forced to go on strike.

Meanwhile, JKEEU sought the intervention of the LG Manoj Sinha to get their issues resolved at the earliest.