Denied promotions, JKEEU seeks LG's intervention

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Employees Union (JKEEU) today said that the non-gazetted employees of the power department have been deprived of promotions for the last many years.
General Secretary, JKEEU Waseem Ahmad Jan said that the power department was unbundled into five corporations in 2019 since the administration is sitting on amendments that were to be made to pave way for the promotion of a non-gazetted cadre. employees of the department.
"It seems that the power department is only concerned about engineering fraternity while as we continue to suffer," he said adding that the government must address our promotion grievance as a result of which hundreds of non-gazetted employees of the power department continue to suffer and are deprived of retirement benefits.
Jan also stated that the government should address the issue of PDD daily wagers, otherwise we will be forced to go on strike.
Meanwhile, JKEEU sought the intervention of the LG Manoj Sinha to get their issues resolved at the earliest.