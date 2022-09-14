‘Departmental farms becoming centres of excellence’

Iqbal said that he was pleased to see departmental farms performing well. He said the farms are moving in the right direction in the journey of transformation and that they are optimistic that in the coming day these departmental assets will become the centres of excellence for different agriculture activities.

Director highlighted the importance of quality seeds and said that due to the diversity of land and climate across the region we are able to grow a wide range of crops.

He said the farms are tasked with the dual responsibility of providing quality seed to the farming community and attracting more and more educated youth to the agriculture sector.