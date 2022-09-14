‘Departmental farms becoming centres of excellence’

Baramulla: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Muhammad Iqbal today visited Seed Multiplication Farm (SMF) Tapper, Kreeri and inspected different agriculture activities on the farm.
Speaking on the occasion, the Director said that for the last two years the department is working on a roadmap to transform departmental farms into the centres of excellence for the cultivation of different agricultural crops.
He said the latest global agriculture interventions are being adopted and implemented in these departmental farms and therefore the desired results are there for all to see.
Iqbal said that he was pleased to see departmental farms performing well. He said the farms are moving in the right direction in the journey of transformation and that they are optimistic that in the coming day these departmental assets will become the centres of excellence for different agriculture activities.
Director highlighted the importance of quality seeds and said that due to the diversity of land and climate across the region we are able to grow a wide range of crops.
He said the farms are tasked with the dual responsibility of providing quality seed to the farming community and attracting more and more educated youth to the agriculture sector.
Director Agriculture appreciated the staff of the farm for their work and asked them to work with the same commitment for the welfare of the farming community.
Earlier, Manager SMF Tapper Charan Gurdave Singh briefed the Director Agriculture about various latest interventions adopted and implemented at the farm. He also gave the details of different agricultural crops, seed production techniques and other agriculture activities to the visiting officer.