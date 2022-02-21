Depute GM to DIC Kupwara: Entrepreneurs appeal Admin

Kupwara: The unit-holders and aspiring entrepreneurs of the Kupwara district are facing problems due to the non-availability of a full-time General manager at DIC.
The aggrieved aspiring entrepreneurs said that for the last eight months they have been visiting the office to get their work done but to no avail.
"I was planning to establish a hollow brick unit in my locality. I have carried out all the formalities needed to get my case approved but due to the non-availability of the General Manager, my file is biting the dust," said an educated youth from Kupwara.
An official said since Additional District Development Commissioner Kupwara was holding the additional charge of General Manager DIC after he was transferred, General Manager DIC Baramulla was given the additional charge.
"Since he has his own official engagement at Baramulla, he hardly gets time to visit DIC office Kupwara," he added.
Locals have sought immediate intervention of Director Industries to depute a full-time General Manager here so that the youth may not suffer further.