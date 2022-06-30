Determining of embedded value likely to be completed by July 15: LIC

“Once completed and after requisite approvals, the required public disclosures of the same will be made in this regard, by LIC of India. As of now, we expect the required public disclosures, to be made by July 15,” it said.

The Embedded Value (EV) is a measure of the consolidated value of shareholders’ interest in the life insurance business.

It represents the worth of shareholders’ interests in the earnings distributable from the assets allocated to the business after sufficient allowance for the aggregate risks in the business.