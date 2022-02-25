DG Horticulture Kashmir chairs SLEC meeting

The committee thoroughly examined and scrutinized the DPRs relating to CA stores/Food Processing units/Grading Lines for assistance under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture.

A total number of six DPRs were placed before the Committee and after examining the DPRs and related documents, 04 DPRs were approved for placing before the State Level Executive Committee (SLEC) for final approval.

It was further decided that the rest of the DPRs will be approved and shall be placed before the SLEC subject to the submission of deficient papers.