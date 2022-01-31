DG Horticulture reviews progress of developmental works at Zawoora

Srinagar: The Director General (DG) Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today paid a visit to the Centre of Excellence (CoE) Zawoora to inspect developmental activities/works being carried out at the CoE.

During the inspection, the DG gave on-spot instruction for the completion of all the activities, especially time-bound operations. He advised transplanting all the rootstock for its further propagation and grafting it with the latest varieties well in time. He also instructed the staff to complete the pruning and other cultural operations within the stipulated time.