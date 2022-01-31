DG Horticulture reviews progress of developmental works at Zawoora

Srinagar: The Director General (DG) Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today paid a visit to the Centre of Excellence (CoE) Zawoora to inspect developmental activities/works being carried out at the CoE.
During the inspection, the DG gave on-spot instruction for the completion of all the activities, especially time-bound operations. He advised transplanting all the rootstock for its further propagation and grafting it with the latest varieties well in time. He also instructed the staff to complete the pruning and other cultural operations within the stipulated time.
While discussing the developmental activities, the DG directed the Chief Horticulture Officer and AEE P&M to complete all the civil works before March 2022.
Later, the DG paid a visit to Walnut Nursery Zawoora where he inspected Hi-Tech Green Houses and took stock of the different activities. He instructed for timely sowing of walnut seeds and grafting of walnut saplings in the greenhouses and stressed for full utilization of recently installed Hi-Tech Green Houses.
The DG during the visit was accompanied by Chief Horticulture Officer Srinagar and other officers.