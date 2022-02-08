DG Horticulture visits ACHD Shopian

Srinagar: Director General (DG), Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today visited Advanced Center for Horticulture Development (ACHD) Zainpora Shopian to inspect various developmental activities/works being carried out at the farm.
On the occasion, the DG thoroughly deliberated on various nursery management practices like soil management, extraction of rootstocks, transplantation of saplings, grafting and use of fertilizers, irrigation besides pest control. He also acknowledged and appreciated the nursery staff for the work being done at the Farm.
During the inspection, the DG gave on-spot instruction for the completion of all the activities, especially time-bound operations.
To make the department self-sufficient in plant production, DG directed the concerned to go for mass-scale grafting.
He also advised them to graft the plants with the latest exotic varieties having good market acceptability.
He also gave on-spot directions to set up a progeny orchard on modern lines to meet the necessary requirement for bud/graft wood.
He also gave necessary instructions regarding uprooting and distribution of clonal rootstocks and directed all the Chief Horticulture Officers to lift them as per the allotment.
Regarding the spread of leaf miners on the Farm, DG informed that the insect is under control and a special task force has been constituted by the Department for the said purpose.