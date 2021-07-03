DG Horticulture visits Ganeshpora nursery

Anantnag: Director General Horticulture Kashmir Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, today conducted an extensive tour of District Anantnag.

He visited Fruit Plant Nursery Ganeshpora known for walnuts, where he was briefed by the officers of the Department regarding the activities being carried in the nursery for propagation of quality walnut plants.

Director General showed his satisfaction on the work done and sanctioned one number bore well in the said Nursery to solve water scarcity problem.

Director General also reviewed of recently launched Modified High Density Plantation Scheme with Chief Horticulture Officer and other field functionaries of the department and stressed for its timely implementation in mission mode in Union Territory for doubling the income of the farmers.