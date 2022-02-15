Dir Agriculture inaugurates AAS, Farm Machinery Bank at Bandipora

Srinagar: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today inaugurated first of its kind Atomic Absorption Spectrophotometer (AAS) in the District Soil Testing Laboratory (DTSL) of Bandipora. The lab will provide state of the art soil testing facilities to the farmers of the concerned district.

The Director congratulated the department and said that the introduction of these latest facilities at DTSL will hugely benefit farmers and Agri-entrepreneurs of Bandipora district.

With the inauguration of AAS at DLSC Bandipora, the department is making every possible effort to make the latest and advanced soil testing facilities available to farmers, he added.