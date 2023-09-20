Dir Agriculture inaugurates seminar on ‘Scientific Beekeeping’ under NBHM

Srinagar: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal today inaugurated a two-day district-level seminar on scientific Bee-keeping at Government Degree College Ganderbal.

The programme has been organised by Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare department Kashmir under National Bee and Honey Mission (NBHM).

Chief Agriculture Officer, scientists from SKUAST, Bee Keepers, Farmers, Unemployed youth and other stakeholders attended the programme.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the seminar, Director Agriculture marked the importance of bee-keeping as a complimentary source to the overall income of the farmers. He said that it is encouraging that a large number of youth are taking bee-keeping as a main venture to earn income and livelihood.

He asked the educated youth of the region to come forward and take benefit from the programme and schemes by the department for the promotion of bee-keeping and other allied activities.

The Director said that for the development of bee-keeping, a special project under holistic agriculture development programme (HADP) has been approved by the government. He said that bee-keeping as an off-farm activity and has a potential of employment generation due to wide agro-climatic diversity enabling round the year bee-flora available.