Dir Agriculture kick-starts Onion seed sowing at Lalmandi

Srinagar: The Director of Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today kick-started seed sowing of Onion crop at Kitchen Garden premises Lalmandi, Srinagar.

On the occasion, the Director visited different blocks of the kitchen garden and interacted with the concerned technical staff.

The concerned officers briefed the Director regarding various initiatives introduced by the Department for the optimum utilization of the different resources. It was informed that an estimated 15 lakh to 20 lakh onion seedlings would be made available to the farmers from kitchen gardens Lalmandi, Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director said that early seeded crops will utilize available soil moisture in a better way. He said that early seeded crops avoid many insects and problems by beating the peak infestation or infection period and at the same time early seeding leads to early harvesting.