Dir Agriculture reviews implementation of PM KISSAN in south Kashmir

Srinagar: Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today reviewed the status of progress on the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi PM-KISAN in south Kashmir.

While addressing a meeting of officers of south Kashmir including Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag, Director Agriculture impressed upon the concerned officers to ensure that all the set targets under the different schemes and flagship programs are achieved by the end of August 2022.

Chowdhary reiterated the department's commitment to work for the welfare and well-being of the farming community.

While highlighting the importance of the PM KISAN scheme, he said the scheme is aimed to provide income support to all the eligible farmers and to supplement the financial needs of the farmers by providing various inputs to ensure proper crop health and appropriate yields.