Dir H&H inaugurates exhibition at Pahalgam

During the inaugural function, the Director praised the efforts of local Artisans. He said the department is committed to facilitating the local artisans in their endeavour to display their craft to people.

He said that such exhibitions provide a platform to the artisans to attract buyers and fetch good prices for their hard labour.

The Director said that exhibitions are being organised in various places across the country.

He said that exhibitions are being organised at all the major tourist destinations in the valley so that tourists can see the products being made by artisans.

He said it aids in marketing the artisanal products worldwide and helps the artisans fetch better prices.