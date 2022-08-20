Dir H&H inaugurates exhibition at Pahalgam

Anantnag: A ten days Exhibition cum Sale was today inaugurated by the Director of Handicrafts and Handlooms, Mehmood Ahmad Shah at Pahalgam
The main objective of the exhibition is to display the finest products of Local Handloom and artisans. The exhibition enables the artisans to put their crafts on display and attract buyers.
During the inaugural function, the Director praised the efforts of local Artisans. He said the department is committed to facilitating the local artisans in their endeavour to display their craft to people.
He said that such exhibitions provide a platform to the artisans to attract buyers and fetch good prices for their hard labour.
The Director said that exhibitions are being organised in various places across the country.
He said that exhibitions are being organised at all the major tourist destinations in the valley so that tourists can see the products being made by artisans.
He said it aids in marketing the artisanal products worldwide and helps the artisans fetch better prices.