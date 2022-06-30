‘Dire need to uplift training standards of Skill institutes in J&K’

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Asgar Hassan Samoon today reviewed the progress on collaboration between SDD and IIM Jammu for the transformation of Skill Development institutions across J&K in a meeting held a IIM-Jammu’s off campus at Srinagar here.
The meeting was held in the backdrop of the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Department and the Indian Institute of Management, Jammu to embark on a journey of mentor-mentee relationship for skill revolution across J&K.
The meeting was attended by Director IIM, Jammu, Prof. B.S Sahay; Director SDD J&K, Sudershan Kumar; representative of IIM Jammu off-campus Srinagar, Principals and Superintendents of all the Polytechnic Colleges and ITIs of Jammu and Kashmir both in person and through video conferencing.
Speaking during the meeting, the Principal Secretary said that after this collaboration, a Capacity Building Programme for all the Principals and Superintendents of Polytechnics and ITIs will be held from next week at both campuses of IIM Jammu.