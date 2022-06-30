‘Dire need to uplift training standards of Skill institutes in J&K’

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Asgar Hassan Samoon today reviewed the progress on collaboration between SDD and IIM Jammu for the transformation of Skill Development institutions across J&K in a meeting held a IIM-Jammu’s off campus at Srinagar here.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Department and the Indian Institute of Management, Jammu to embark on a journey of mentor-mentee relationship for skill revolution across J&K.