Director Agriculture reviews functioning of IIKSTC

Speaking on the occasion, Director said that the centre must adopt the latest trends regarding the quality control and marketing of saffron. He asked the concerned officer to take feedback from the saffron growers and make all the efforts to ensure that their interests are safe-guarded.

Iqbal said that e-auctioning facility at the centre created by the department aims at providing platform to the buyers to have access to quality ‘’Kashmir Saffron’’ and help saffron viewers for getting optimum returns of their yield which will ultimately boost the economy of the saffron growers without the interference of intermediaries.