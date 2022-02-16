Director Agriculture reviews functioning of IIKSTC

Srinagar: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today reviewed the functioning of India International Kashmir Saffron Trade Centre (IIKSTC) Dussoo, Pampore.
The Director also visited different sections of the trade centre and was briefed by the concerned officers regarding the functioning of different units (including packing, labelling, grading and e-auctioning unit) of the IIKSTC.
Speaking on the occasion, Director said that the centre must adopt the latest trends regarding the quality control and marketing of saffron. He asked the concerned officer to take feedback from the saffron growers and make all the efforts to ensure that their interests are safe-guarded.
Iqbal said that e-auctioning facility at the centre created by the department aims at providing platform to the buyers to have access to quality ‘’Kashmir Saffron’’ and help saffron viewers for getting optimum returns of their yield which will ultimately boost the economy of the saffron growers without the interference of intermediaries.
He further added that the saffron purchased through this platform is tested/certified quality produce.
Iqbal said that the department is eying new markets at the national and international level in future with respect to the marketing of saffron therefore, new marketing channels need to be explored.