Director H&H Kashmir gets additional charge of CDI

Consequent upon the transfer of administrative control of Craft Development Institute (CDI) from Skill Development Department to Industries and Commerce Department, notified vide government order No 21-IND of 2022 dated February 3, 2022, it is hereby ordered that the Institute shall deemed to have been working under the overall command and control of Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir from the date its administrative control was transferred to Industries and Commerce Department,î read an order issued by Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Department Ranjan P Thakur.