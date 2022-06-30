Director Horticulture inspects sale counters in Yatra Transit Camps

Srinagar: The Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ghulam Rasool Mir today inspected various sale counters/stalls of fresh/dry fruits/canned products and other horticulture produce setup by Horticulture Department in district Anantnag, Bandipora, and Ganderbal in Yatra Transit Camps at Walnut Factory ShamporaQazigund; FCI Godown, Mirbazar; ShadiporaBandipora and ManigamGanderbal respectively.
The said sale counters/stalls have been set up by the Horticulture Department in collaboration with local Self-Help Groups (SHGs)/FPOs.
During the inspection, Director took stock of various arrangements made at these counters/stalls and directed the staff for making the programme a success during the ShriAmarnathJiYatra, 2022. He showed his satisfaction over arrangements made by the Department in this regard.
During interaction with officers of the Department and concerned SHGs/FPOs, he was informed that these sale counters have been set up by the Department on a no profit no loss basis. He further stressed on the need for proper showcasing of quality horticulture produce.
While on a visit to Anantnag in the morning hours, the Director also inspected Fruit Plant Nursery Bijbehara. He took stock of various developmental activities being carried out there.
He instructed the concerned HDO to put an all-out effort to increase the output of the nursery so that orchardists get benefited. He further advised propagating quality fruit plants.
The Director Horticulture Kashmir was accompanied by the Chief Horticulture Officers of the respective districts.