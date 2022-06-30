Director Horticulture inspects sale counters in Yatra Transit Camps

Srinagar: The Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ghulam Rasool Mir today inspected various sale counters/stalls of fresh/dry fruits/canned products and other horticulture produce setup by Horticulture Department in district Anantnag, Bandipora, and Ganderbal in Yatra Transit Camps at Walnut Factory ShamporaQazigund; FCI Godown, Mirbazar; ShadiporaBandipora and ManigamGanderbal respectively.

The said sale counters/stalls have been set up by the Horticulture Department in collaboration with local Self-Help Groups (SHGs)/FPOs.