Director Horticulture tours various areas of Kulgam

Srinagar: The Director Horticulture Kashmir, GR Mir today toured various areas of district Kulgam.
At the outset, the Director visited the Chawalgam area of the district and inspected various high-density Apple orchards established with the assistance of the Department. He interacted with the orchardists and patiently listened to their demands and assured them of all possible support.
He instructed the field functionaries of the Department to provide all technical know-how to the orchardists right from training and pruning to harvesting including thinning, fertigation, nutrient management, pest/disease management etc.
Mir also participated in an awareness camp held in the area. The main purpose of the awareness camp was to aware the farmers about the different departmental Schemes in vogue particularly the Modified High-Density Plantation Scheme.
At the outset of the programme, Director was appraised about the present scenario of the Horticulture sector in the district.
In his address, Director elaborated in detail on the various initiatives being taken by the Department for the upliftment of the fruit industry. He further elaborated on the various UT and centrally sponsored schemes offered by the Department and highlighted the components of these schemes and advised the farmers to avail the benefits under these schemes.
Later, the Director visited Departmental Fruit Plant Nursery Manlok (Waripora) and Gandwani. He took stock of various nursery operations like hoeing, weeding, pruning etc.
He further advised propagating quality fruit plants, so that we are able to compete with national as well as international competitors. He also emphasized on the field functionaries to get all the private and public nurseries of the district registered with the department and accredited with the National Horticulture Board (NHB).