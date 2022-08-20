Director Horticulture tours various areas of Kulgam

Srinagar: The Director Horticulture Kashmir, GR Mir today toured various areas of district Kulgam.

At the outset, the Director visited the Chawalgam area of the district and inspected various high-density Apple orchards established with the assistance of the Department. He interacted with the orchardists and patiently listened to their demands and assured them of all possible support.

He instructed the field functionaries of the Department to provide all technical know-how to the orchardists right from training and pruning to harvesting including thinning, fertigation, nutrient management, pest/disease management etc.

Mir also participated in an awareness camp held in the area. The main purpose of the awareness camp was to aware the farmers about the different departmental Schemes in vogue particularly the Modified High-Density Plantation Scheme.