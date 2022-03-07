Div Com unveils ‘Horticulture Kashmir Spray Schedule-2022’

The DG while addressing said that the department has already started a campaign against the sale of counterfeit and spurious pesticides in the valley. He advised the farmers to strictly adhere to the spray schedule and for any query/advisory contact the nearest HDO Office.

He further added that no unregistered product shall be allowed for sale and any violation in this regard shall strictly be dealt with as per the Insecticide Act 1968 and the rules made thereafter.

Among others, the unveiling ceremony was attended by various officers and officials of the department.