Div Com unveils ‘Horticulture Kashmir Spray Schedule-2022’

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole today unveiled “Horticulture Kashmir Spray Schedule” for the year 2022 in the presence of Director General (DG) Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat here.
The schedule also showcased the fertilizer recommendations for various important fruits, instructions for safe use of pesticides, cultural operations for orchard management etc.
Speaking on the occasion, the Div Com commended the department for the timely release of the Spray Schedule and hoped that it would be made available to the orchardists of the valley well in time.
He further added that no compromise will be made on the quality of pesticides and fertilizers.
The DG while addressing said that the department has already started a campaign against the sale of counterfeit and spurious pesticides in the valley. He advised the farmers to strictly adhere to the spray schedule and for any query/advisory contact the nearest HDO Office.
He further added that no unregistered product shall be allowed for sale and any violation in this regard shall strictly be dealt with as per the Insecticide Act 1968 and the rules made thereafter.
Among others, the unveiling ceremony was attended by various officers and officials of the department.