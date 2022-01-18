Downtown traders seek inclusion of small traders in J&K Bank’s OTS scheme

Srinagar: Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee has welcomed J&K Bank’s Special One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme and urged the bank authorities to bring small traders into the scheme.

“We demand inclusion of small traders who have taken less than Rs 20 lakh loan into the scheme. Traders of Srinagar especially Downtown suffered financial losses from the past three years due to various reasons including COVID19,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah, chairman Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee.