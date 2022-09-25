DPIIT organises interactive session with industrialists

Srinagar: A Training Cum Workshop for operation of Portal for registration and availing of incentives under “New Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of J&K as well as an interactive session with Industrial Association of the Valley was today organised by DPIIT and NIC at Sanatghar, Bemina here.

The workshop was presided over by Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Government of India, Rajindera Ratnoo and was conducted by team from DPIIT including Narinder Singh Arneja, Yatindra Saxena and Anil Kumar Awasthi as well as expert from E&Y Vishesh Singh.