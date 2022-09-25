DPIIT organises interactive session with industrialists

Srinagar: A Training Cum Workshop for operation of Portal for registration and availing of incentives under “New Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of J&K as well as an interactive session with Industrial Association of the Valley was today organised by DPIIT and NIC at Sanatghar, Bemina here.
The workshop was presided over by Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Government of India, Rajindera Ratnoo and was conducted by team from DPIIT including Narinder Singh Arneja, Yatindra Saxena and Anil Kumar Awasthi as well as expert from E&Y Vishesh Singh.
During the workshop, the DPIIT team gave the detailed presentation to the officers/officials of Directorate of Industries & Commerce, and District Industries Centres of Kashmir province about the operation of the NCSS portal for registration of units, Working Capital Interest Subvention, Capital Interest Subvention, Capital Investment Incentive, and GST linked incentives claim application forms and subsequent uploading of documents.
The team also gave live demonstration of Portal regarding filling of registration and claim forms for availing different incentives under NCSS-2022 to Industrial Associations and Unit Holders.
During the sidelines of the workshop, the Joint Secretary also held a meeting as well as one on one interactive cum question answer session with the Field functionaries of the department and enlightened them about the Scheme and the portal requirements.