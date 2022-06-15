Dr Jitendra announces AI-supported ‘Common single pension portal’

New Delhi: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday announced that the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare would soon launch the Artificial Intelligence (AI) supported “Common Single Pension Portal” for the benefit of pensioners and elder citizens. This would also help seamless processing, tracking and disbursal of pension, he said.
Interacting with beneficiaries of “Bhavishya”, the portal for pension payment and tracking system, he said, in keeping with PM Narendra Modi’s motto to ensure “ease of loving” for all, the AI-driven portal would send automatic alerts to pensioners and superannuated elder citizens.
Dr Jitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences besides MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said, “The portal will not only enable constant contact with pensioners and their associations across the country but will also regularly receive their inputs, suggestions as well as grievances for a prompt response.”
Most of the superannuated senior citizens including paramilitary services and those about to get superannuated lauded the prompt pension processing through the Bhavishya platform and thanked the Union Minister for such seamless seva. Some of the hiccups from the banking side were brought to the notice of the Minister, which he said, would be taken care of automatically in the AI enabled portal with fixed responsibility.
Dr Jitendra said, “Bhavishya has ensured end-to-end digitization of the pension processing and payment in tune with Modi government’s objective of transparency, digitization and service delivery.” He also advised the officials to conduct pre-retirement workshops at regular intervals to counsel them and learn from their experiences. The Union Minister reiterated that pension reforms were not only governance reforms, but had huge positive social implications.
He also complimented the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare for bagging the 3rd rank for Bhavishya as per the recently released National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment 2021, among all the central government e-governance service delivery portals.
He informed that the ranking was based on accessibility, content availability, ease of use, information security and privacy, end service delivery, integrated service delivery, and status and request tracking. The Minister said that being a small department, it was truly a milestone achievement since this had been done completely in-house by utilising the services of NIC and without spending huge amounts on outsourcing.
Dr Jitendra said, “The ‘Bhavishya’ platform was made mandatory for all central government departments on January 1, 2017 and this system is at present being successfully implemented in the main Secretariat of 97 ministries or departments including 815 attached offices, along with 7,852 DDOs on board.” He also informed that as on date, more than 1, 62,000 cases were processed i.e. PPOs issued which included more than 96,000 e-PPOs.