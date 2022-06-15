Dr Jitendra announces AI-supported ‘Common single pension portal’

New Delhi: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday announced that the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare would soon launch the Artificial Intelligence (AI) supported “Common Single Pension Portal” for the benefit of pensioners and elder citizens. This would also help seamless processing, tracking and disbursal of pension, he said.

Interacting with beneficiaries of “Bhavishya”, the portal for pension payment and tracking system, he said, in keeping with PM Narendra Modi’s motto to ensure “ease of loving” for all, the AI-driven portal would send automatic alerts to pensioners and superannuated elder citizens.