Dr Samoon holds meeting with SSB, SDD

It was informed in the meeting that 86 posts of ITIs and Polytechnics in Jammu and Kashmir division have been referred to SSB in December, 2020 and March, 2021. The posts included Junior Programmer, Computer Instructor/Operator, Librarian, Workshop Assistant, Junior Lab Assistant, Motor Driver Mechanic, Driver, Electronic Mechanic, Library Assistant, Assistant Librarian, Junior Assistant, Audio visual mechanic, Electrician, Plumber, Junior Stenographer, Kitabat Instructor, Urdu Short hand Instructor and Junior Engineer.