Dr Samoon holds meeting with SSB, SDD

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Skill Development, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, today held a meeting with Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board (J&K SSB) and Director, Skill Development Department (SDD).
Chairman SSB assured selection against all the vacancies referred to SSB within 2 to 3 months against available vacancies already referred by the Department of Skill Development to the Board.
It was informed in the meeting that 86 posts of ITIs and Polytechnics in Jammu and Kashmir division have been referred to SSB in December, 2020 and March, 2021. The posts included Junior Programmer, Computer Instructor/Operator, Librarian, Workshop Assistant, Junior Lab Assistant, Motor Driver Mechanic, Driver, Electronic Mechanic, Library Assistant, Assistant Librarian, Junior Assistant, Audio visual mechanic, Electrician, Plumber, Junior Stenographer, Kitabat Instructor, Urdu Short hand Instructor and Junior Engineer.
Dr. Samoon asked the Director SDD and other subordinate departments to refer all vacant posts, falling under direct recruitment quota (Gazetted and Non-Gazetted) to concerned recruiting agency within stipulated time period.
He also asked him to submit detail of vacant posts alongwith indents to administrative department within a week's time.