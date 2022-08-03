Dr Samoon reviews progress on implementation of PwC report

SRINAGAR: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon today chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here to review the progress on implementation of Price water house Coopers (PwC) Consultancy report and periodic revision of the course content of various training courses in line with the rapidly evolving needs of the industries through their consultations.
The meeting was attended by Principals of Polytechnic Colleges and Industrial Training Institutes (ITI), representatives from PwC, representatives from Agriculture Production department, School Education department.
Director Skill Development and other officers from Jammu attended the meeting through video conferencing.
Speaking during the meeting, Dr Samoon impressed upon the representatives of PwC that the final consultancy report should present a detailed picture of all the priority sectors of J&K and thereby a suitable plan for development of each trade related to these sectors across the J&K in ITIs and Polytechnic Colleges can be ascertained.
He also asked them that the futuristic aspects in terms of industrial development of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir should be kept in mind while suggesting any measures for the development of Skill training institutes here.
He further stressed upon the representatives of PwC that they should also take into consideration suggestions of different industrial units so that the Skill institutes can be developed as per the requirements of the local industries.
Dr Samoon also said that new courses will be added across the Polytechnic Colleges and ITIs across J&K based on the requirements.
During the meeting, representatives of PwC gave a detailed presentation on progress of consultancy report prepared by the organisation for the improvement of Skill institutes across Jammu and Kashmir.
It was suggested in the meeting that periodic revision of the course content of various training courses to be introduced in line with the rapidly evolving needs of the industries.
The meeting held threadbare discussions on the ways and means to enhance the placement opportunities of pass outs and frame an action plan to improve the facilities for students in terms of training and infrastructural needs.