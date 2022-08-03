Dr Samoon reviews progress on implementation of PwC report

Speaking during the meeting, Dr Samoon impressed upon the representatives of PwC that the final consultancy report should present a detailed picture of all the priority sectors of J&K and thereby a suitable plan for development of each trade related to these sectors across the J&K in ITIs and Polytechnic Colleges can be ascertained.

He also asked them that the futuristic aspects in terms of industrial development of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir should be kept in mind while suggesting any measures for the development of Skill training institutes here.

He further stressed upon the representatives of PwC that they should also take into consideration suggestions of different industrial units so that the Skill institutes can be developed as per the requirements of the local industries.

Dr Samoon also said that new courses will be added across the Polytechnic Colleges and ITIs across J&K based on the requirements.