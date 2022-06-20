'DREAMS DO COME TRUE'

With the backing of her family, Bhavana Mahajan fulfilled her childhood dream of venturing into the entrepreneurial field.
Born in Punjab, Bhavana Mahajan (52) married in Jammu in a Mahajan family. After completing her studies in Chandigarh when she joined NCC and was planning to serve in the Indian Army or Police Department.
However, the dream of becoming a soldier could not be fulfilled as she got married and her priorities in life changed from taking care of her husband’s house to grooming both the children.
Years passed on, and she got busy with the daily chores but the dream to fulfil her aspirations was given wings by both her daughters and husband encouraged her to do what she wanted to do.
“A few years back, I became an entrepreneur by starting homemade products with the name and brand of “Sajawat and Chocolate” which gradually attracted the attention of the customers although the business was hit during covid19 spread and lockdown,” says Bhavana.
It all started when both her daughters as friends encouraged her during her 50th birthday celebration to follow her dreams. “Gradually, I started Buddhist practice, dance classes and joined French Club and the motivation from my daughters and husband was a turning point in my life which led to the foundation of entrepreneurship.
However, the desire to achieve something different was still unfinished,” she says. Although everything was going smoothly then covid19 spread and the lockdown was imposed following which the situation became depressive and it was the time when I realized to write something about my life journey.
As Jammu was under strict lockdown and the covid situation was worsening, she says “I sat at home and started writing about my life journey and experiences and weakness. Finally, it came in the form of a book. For two years I continued writing and the book ultimately came to the public with the name “Bhavana”.
I got recognition as a writer,” she says while saying the unfilled dreams seemed to have been achieved. However, one must not stop dreaming, she suggests while sharing her experience of how her dreams became true although they took time. Bhavana is again planning to write something for her next book.
“We face obstacles but we shall not compromise our dreams as they lay the foundation for our destination,” she says and cited a difficult situation when her business suffered due to covid19 for two years but it again started working smoothly despite negative responses from the people when it was down.