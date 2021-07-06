Drone ban grounds business of filmmakers, wedding photographers

Srinagar: Imad-Ur-Rehman, a Srinagar-based filmmaker who also shoots weddings, terms drones as inseparable part of his work as the small flying machine gives wings to his creativity and sets his content apart.

However everything changed as the administration banned drones in Srinagar. Imad who goes by social media name @ImadClicks says that he had three pre-wedding shoot bookings which got canceled. He says the clients got to know that he won’t be able to give them the multimedia content they are paying for as drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles were banned by the government in Srinagar.

The wedding shoots cost anywhere from Rs 70k and go for lakhs of rupees depending on the type of shoot and client. The advertisement, documentary makers, wedding photographers, and social media influencers based in Srinagar say that the ban is going have a huge impact on their business. These professionals believe that with strict regulations, provisions for professionals like them should be made so that their livelihood could be saved.