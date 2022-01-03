DUBAI EXPO 2020 | India Pavilion showcasing dawn of new era in J&K: Principal Secretary I&C

Dubai: The Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has witnessed tremendous transformation after the LG administration took over the reign, stated Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary, Industry and Commerce, J&K, while speaking at inaugural ceremony of J&K week at the India Pavilion in EXPO 2020 Dubai today.

The J&K pavilion was inaugurated by Ranjan Prakash Thakur in presence of Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai and Deputy Commissioner General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai.