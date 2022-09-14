Dulloo reviews implementation of e-NAM in J&K

He asked the department to assist all the eligible individuals and organizations to register themselves on the portal.

He also impressed upon them to register all the functional F&V markets of the UT with this pan-India portal forthwith. He expressed that the portal would help in discovering real-time price on actual demand and supply position and thereby reduces the exploitation of producers at the hands of middlemen.

It was given out in the meeting that around 1550 registrations had been made on the marketing portal including some 1200 farmers, 250 traders, and 100 Commission Agents/FPOs from the F&V market at Narwal and Parimpora. It was further made out that only from the previous month around 270 registrations of growers and traders had been made in these twin Mandis. The total trade volume in these markets through e-NAM has been said to be of the value of Rs 241 lakhs, as was informed in the meeting.