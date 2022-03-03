‘EDB to introduce modern banking facilities for customers in J&K’

Srinagar: Ellaquai Dehati Bank (EDB) on Thursday welcomed the top brass officials from the State Bank of India (SBI) and apprised them about the working of the bank here.

Among the top officials who visited the Bank for the first time were Ashwini Kumar Tewari, managing Director (IB, T&S) and Mihir Mishra Chief General Manager ( A&S Group) both from SBI, Corporate Centre, Mumbai.

During the event, all the branch heads and other officials from various EDBs were present at the occasion. The official said that the motive of the event was to welcome the top officials and apprise them about the performance that the bank is doing in J&K and the far-flung areas of the UT.

While speaking at the occasion, Managing Director, Ashwini Kumar Tewari said that the State bank of India will provide all the support that is needed in the coming time.