‘EDB to introduce modern banking facilities for customers in J&K’

Srinagar: Ellaquai Dehati Bank (EDB) on Thursday welcomed the top brass officials from the State Bank of India (SBI) and apprised them about the working of the bank here.
Among the top officials who visited the Bank for the first time were Ashwini Kumar Tewari, managing Director (IB, T&S) and Mihir Mishra Chief General Manager ( A&S Group) both from SBI, Corporate Centre, Mumbai.
During the event, all the branch heads and other officials from various EDBs were present at the occasion. The official said that the motive of the event was to welcome the top officials and apprise them about the performance that the bank is doing in J&K and the far-flung areas of the UT.
While speaking at the occasion, Managing Director, Ashwini Kumar Tewari said that the State bank of India will provide all the support that is needed in the coming time.
He said that they will make sure to bring mobile banking and other online facilities to EDBs in Kashmir. It will not only help the customers but will boost the business of this bank.
“We are in talks with the government and SBI to bring the mobile banking and other online facilities to EDBs soon. We are hopeful that in a short period these facilities will be available with EDBs. I know Kashmir has faced a lot of trouble in the context of terrain, weather, political issue, and now COVID but this bank has shown resilience and come out strong. It is a great sign of a good performer but at the same time, we have to remember that a lot needs to be done. We hope that our EDBs in Kashmir will continue to work in remote areas and help our people,” he added.
During the event, Arshad-Ul-Islam Chairman EDB welcomed the officials during their maiden visit. He said that since the establishment of EDBs in Kashmir in 1979, a lot has been done in the sector by these banks.
“We have faced unprecedented challenges and at times had to shut down the bank but we have always bounced back. This tells a lot about the calibre of the bank. We hope the visit will be beneficial for the bank,” Arshad said.
Mihir Mishra, Chief General Manager also thanked the EDB for the warm welcome. He also dwelled on the challenges faced by the bank and the good character it has shown.
During the occasion, many customers were disbursed with loans and other schemes on spot. The checks were distributed by the guests and other senior officials of the EDB.
On the occasion, top performers in Banking, Marketing, and other fields of EDB were awarded for their performance. At the end of the event General Manager of EDB, Mushtaq Ahmed thanked all the participants, especially guests for making the event successful.
At the outset, the Chairman welcomed the present dignitaries and presented a brief overview of the bank.
Speakers expressed hope that under the guidance of the incumbent chairman, the bank will achieve greater heights and be counted amongst the topmost RRBs in the country. The guests of honour distributed sanction letters among the customers and also felicitated the top performers of the bank.
The event was anchored by Mubashir Khan, PS to Chairman, ED Bank and the vote of thanks was presented by Mushtaq Malik –Gen Manager (Admin) who thanked the dignitaries for their presence and assured them of remaining committed to the motto of “engendering empowerment” for all the stakeholders.