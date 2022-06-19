EDP on Agribusiness commences at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A 10-day Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) on Comprehensive Agribusiness organised jointly by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir and the National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) commenced today virtually.

About 40 students of various faculties of SKUAST-K are participating in the entrepreneurship training conducted by NIESBUD, an autonomous Institute under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, GoI.