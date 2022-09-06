Encourage farmers to adopt modern techniques in scientific manner: Atal Dulloo to officers

Srinagar: Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department (APD), directed officials to tour the fields to assess the prevalence of any improper agriculture practices and encourage farmers to embrace modern techniques in a scientific manner.
Dulloo urged the officers of the APD to give effective extension services to the farmers of Jammu and Kashmir, emphasising that grievance redressal should be the officers’ main concern.
He issued these directives while chairing two separate meetings to discuss the status of district-level extension plans for the Kashmir and Jammu divisions.
The meetings to discuss the district-wise extension plans of Kashmir/Jammu divisions were attended by Secretary in Agriculture Production Department, Director General Planning, Agriculture Production Department, Director General, Command Area Development, Kashmir/Jammu along with all District officers, Director General, Planning, AP&FW Department, Director Finance, AP&FW Department, Director Sericulture, J&K, MD, KAIDOL, Director Agriculture, Kashmir/Jammu along with all District Officers.
While chairing the meetings, Atal Dulloo said that grievance redressal of farmers should be the top priority of the officers and extension workers must be actively taking their roles in this regard. He directed the Chief Agriculture Officers to ensure that extension workers are active in the field and are taking the grievances of farmers seriously. He said that the workers should go to farmers and meet them regularly and provide prompt solutions to their grievances.
Atal Dulloo directed the officers to visit the fields and see the prevalence of any unscientific agriculture practice and encourage farmers to adopt modern techniques in a scientific manner. He said that farmers should be made aware of the modern agriculture practices which increase agricultural output. He said that sustainable agricultural operations and farming practices should be promoted among the farmers which yield positive impacts on the environment, animals, and people.
Atal Dulloo further directed the officers for technology dissemination among farmers and said that improving agricultural productivity depends on technology uptake and utilization. He also said that all these steps should be taken with the intention to provide timely information to farmers on smarter techniques and practices and ensure the availability of fertilizers and chemicals.