Encourage farmers to adopt modern techniques in scientific manner: Atal Dulloo to officers

While chairing the meetings, Atal Dulloo said that grievance redressal of farmers should be the top priority of the officers and extension workers must be actively taking their roles in this regard. He directed the Chief Agriculture Officers to ensure that extension workers are active in the field and are taking the grievances of farmers seriously. He said that the workers should go to farmers and meet them regularly and provide prompt solutions to their grievances.

Atal Dulloo directed the officers to visit the fields and see the prevalence of any unscientific agriculture practice and encourage farmers to adopt modern techniques in a scientific manner. He said that farmers should be made aware of the modern agriculture practices which increase agricultural output. He said that sustainable agricultural operations and farming practices should be promoted among the farmers which yield positive impacts on the environment, animals, and people.

Atal Dulloo further directed the officers for technology dissemination among farmers and said that improving agricultural productivity depends on technology uptake and utilization. He also said that all these steps should be taken with the intention to provide timely information to farmers on smarter techniques and practices and ensure the availability of fertilizers and chemicals.