'Entrepreneurs should focus on import-substitution'

President, Jammu and Kashmir Hotels and Restaurant Association, Muhammad Showkat Chowdary said that the young aspiring entrepreneurs should focus on sectors which could help Kashmir to cut down on imports to be successful.

Having the distinction of being Kashmir's first entrepreneur, who started his chain of food outlets, heads various trade and tourism associations and has now ventured into the education sector, chairman of Hattrick Group, Showkat Chowdhary understands the pulse of the Valley's business sentiments very well.

In an interview with Greater Kashmir's Special Correspondent Chowdhary said "import substitution is the key to being a successful businessman in Kashmir region given the fact that majority of the supplies in Kashmir come from outside. Even mutton, poultry, milk is being imported. This provides a great opportunity to entrepreneurs, and youngsters who want to venture into business to plug this import gap of dependence."