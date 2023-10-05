Entrepreneurship Development Programme begins in Kupwara

Kupwara: A 10-day Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) under Mission Youth’s Tejaswini livelihood scheme began at Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), District Centre Kupwara on Wednesday.

The EDP was organised by JKEDI for the aspiring female entrepreneurs of district Kupwara. During the 10-Day EDP, the candidates shall be apprised about basic business concepts like business plan formulation, marketing plans, accounts management, customer dealing, and many other topics of relevance. 20 Aspirants have enrolled themselves for the training program.

The programme is being coordinated by JKEDI District Centre, Kupwara. Officials from the J&K Bank, District Employment and Counselling Centre (DECC), Kupwara, District Industries Centre (DIC), Kupwara, Animal Husbandry Department, Labour Department among others will be invited as guest faculty to brief the trainees about different facets of the livelihood generation scheme.

The training programme is aimed at capacity building of the female aspirants so as to give them confidence to start their entrepreneurial journey.

On the occasion, the District Nodal Officer, JKEDI, Kupwara and Assistant Faculty, JKEDI briefed the participants about the Tejaswini Scheme and other Mission Youth initiatives.

Tejaswini (The Radiant) scheme is a special endeavour of Mission Youth to empower young women and enable them to become self-reliant. The trained female candidates under the scheme shall be facilitated to avail financial assistance to the extent of Rs 5 lakh to help them establish their business ventures to earn a dignified livelihood.