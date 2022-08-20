EPFO adds 18.36 lakh net subscribers in June

New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO added 18.36 lakh new subscribers in June 2022, registering 43 per cent rise as compared to the year-ago period, according to official data.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had added 12.83 lakh net new subscribers in June 2021, the data showed.

The provisional payroll data of EPFO released on Saturday highlights that the organisation added 18.36 lakh net members in June 2022, a labour ministry statement said.

In June this year, the net member addition increased by 9.21 per cent as compared to May 2022.

Out of the total 18.36 lakh members added during the month, around 10.54 lakh new members have been covered under EPF & MP Act, 1952 for the first time.

New members joining has shown a growing trend since April 2022. Approximately 7.82 lakh net members exited but rejoined EPFO by changing their jobs within the establishments covered by EPFO and opted to transfer their funds from the previous PF account to the current account instead of applying for final PF withdrawal.

The new enrolment during the month was higher than the monthly average recorded during the last fiscal year,it stated.