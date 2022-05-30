EPFO Jammu holds awareness programmes

The PF Commissioner personally visited the M/s SRM contractor site at Sangaldan where the project is going on and found that barring one or two workers, none of 65 employees engaged for work of KRCL was found to be enrolled in PF.

But they were having more work and workers are saying that they have not been allotted UAN, nor have they been made members. The Principal Employers were advised to set the right defaults of sub-contractors and submit the PF dues of all other members within the next two working days so that benefits can be provided to the workers/labourers or strict action will be taken against the employer.