EPFO Jammu holds awareness programmes

Jammu: To safeguard the social security interest of all eligible employees, the Regional PF Commissioner, J&K and Ladakh, Rizwan Uddin, today visited IRCON International after concluding an outreach programme at Mahore for Educational Institutions.
The Commissioner directed IRCON International and M/s Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL) to check the number of employees engaged by the sub-contractors of each establishment (major contractors) and to check their monthly compliance.
A live demonstration was also given to senior Officers in presence of CGM of IRCON Akhil Aggarwal and Dy Chief Engineer, Konan Railway Diwakar D Joshi, to check compliance of any establishment through the “Establishment Search” feature on EPFO’s website.
He cited the Ramban incident and advised all the contractors and sub-contractors that no worker should enter the site without having UAN and if found strict action would be taken against them.
The PF Commissioner personally visited the M/s SRM contractor site at Sangaldan where the project is going on and found that barring one or two workers, none of 65 employees engaged for work of KRCL was found to be enrolled in PF.
But they were having more work and workers are saying that they have not been allotted UAN, nor have they been made members. The Principal Employers were advised to set the right defaults of sub-contractors and submit the PF dues of all other members within the next two working days so that benefits can be provided to the workers/labourers or strict action will be taken against the employer.
M/s Gammon Engineers and Construction Pvt Limited was directed to pay the pending dues of all the workers within two days or strict action will be taken against all those employers who are/were not paying the PF regularly.