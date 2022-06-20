EPFO Jammu resolves technical issue hampering transfer of PF record

Jammu: Employees Provident Fund Regional Office, Jammu, with the efforts of its team of dedicated staff, has rectified a technical issue pertaining to M/s. Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited due to which thousands of PF members of the firm were not able to withdraw their PF accumulations transferred from the JKEPFO.

Ever since the Regional Office started settling claims, the journey till now has not been smooth. Many issues cropped up in the process of the transition of records from JK EPFO to EPFO.

A major roadblock which posed a big challenge to EPFO, Jammu, which successively became a serious cause of concerned was- the inability of withdraw of P F amount (for the period prior to November, 2021) transferred in respect of Establishments (whose records were transferred by J K EPFO after October 2021, and Annual Accounts were processed by EPFO).

Such amounts (transferred by J K EPFO) could not be properly accounted for and members were not able to withdraw their P F accumulations, as J K EPFO had credited interest only upto January, 2021.