EPFO Jammu resolves technical issue hampering transfer of PF record

Jammu: Employees Provident Fund Regional Office, Jammu, with the efforts of its team of dedicated staff, has rectified a technical issue pertaining to M/s. Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited due to which thousands of PF members of the firm were not able to withdraw their PF accumulations transferred from the JKEPFO.
Ever since the Regional Office started settling claims, the journey till now has not been smooth. Many issues cropped up in the process of the transition of records from JK EPFO to EPFO.
A major roadblock which posed a big challenge to EPFO, Jammu, which successively became a serious cause of concerned was- the inability of withdraw of P F amount (for the period prior to November, 2021) transferred in respect of Establishments (whose records were transferred by J K EPFO after October 2021, and Annual Accounts were processed by EPFO).
Such amounts (transferred by J K EPFO) could not be properly accounted for and members were not able to withdraw their P F accumulations, as J K EPFO had credited interest only upto January, 2021.
Accordingly, matter was taken up with I S Division to provide a technical solution (to change date of credit of amounts), which could be expedited through personal intervention of the Central P F Commissioner (who advised I S Team to complete the technical solution in a time-bound manner). Once the above solution was deployed, EPFO, Jammu could rectify the date of credit of most of the Establishments viz JKSRTC, JKSFC and some major Contractor of Bari Brahmana Industrial Area and Samba Industrial Area.
However, data related to M/s Chenab Textile Mills (P F Code Number JK/JMU/2037331) could not be pushed smoothly for change of date of credit.
This had recently become another major cause of concern for the Office, as this could have resulted in large scale unrest amongst Industrial Workers of Kathua. The matter was also raised by local BMS leaders, who visited EPFO, Jammu recently and met Commissioner Rizwan Uddin.
They were apprised about the roadmap covered so far (by 16th June, 2022 almost 9000 records of M/s CTM could be rectified). Consistent efforts were made in this behalf and successive communications were sent to the Head Office, EPFO. All concerned Officials were being updated of issues being faced in EPFO, Jammu.
Finally, on 19.06.2022, Chief Technical Officer, EPFO advised his team member S Baskaran, D D, IS to facilitate processing of records. With the help of the I S team, Officials Jammu worked continuously on 19.06.2022 (Sunday) and pushed the entire data of M/s CTM by 4.51 AM on 20.06.2022.
The team overcame the technical hurdle with assistance and coordination from the National Data Centre of EPFO, situated at New Delhi.