EPFO Jammu to hold Pension Adalat on Aug 10

Jammu: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office - Jammu is organising outreach programmes “Nidhi Aapke Nikat” and Pension Adalat on August 10 here at its Regional Office, Railway Road from 10 Am onwards.
Rizwan Uddin, Regional PF Commissioner-I will personally hear the grievances/issues of all stakeholders.
Nidhi Aapke Nikat is a public outreach programme that endeavours to address the problems/grievances of all stakeholders including, employees and employers by bringing them on a common platform and to increase awareness and sensitize them about the new initiatives undertaken in their interest by the organisation (EPFO).
Pension Adalat provides a platform to existing and prospective pensioners for closer interaction with EPFO officers to understand the provisions of EPS 1995 and seek resolution of their pension-related grievances such as non-receipt of pension, Digital life certificates etc.
The EPFO office has invited all the stakeholders to attend the above programme for quick disposal of their grievances and/or to register any problems faced by them related to EPFO.