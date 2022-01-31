EPFO J&K expedites settlement of pension cases

“Towards this, the office has settled Pension 13 pension claims in the month of January. The pension claims are being accorded the highest priority and efforts are being made to ensure the disposal of a maximum number of Pension cases.”

“In this context, it is pertinent to mention that the monthly pension is available to members if they have ten or more years of service under the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 in one or more establishments (s).”

The statement reads that eligible members may avail of Superannuation Pension by applying online claim through their UAN Login after attainment of 58 years of age.