EPFO J&K expedites settlement of pension cases

Srinagar: EPFO J&K has expedited the process of settlement of pensions cases of its subscribers, as many as 13 cases have been settled so far in January.
As per the statement issued by the EPFO J&K, a pension is an important form of social security for employees and their family members in times of need and eventualities. EPFO Regional Office, Jammu has initiated the process of settlement of Pension claims from the offices of Jammu and Kashmir itself.
“Towards this, the office has settled Pension 13 pension claims in the month of January. The pension claims are being accorded the highest priority and efforts are being made to ensure the disposal of a maximum number of Pension cases.”
“In this context, it is pertinent to mention that the monthly pension is available to members if they have ten or more years of service under the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 in one or more establishments (s).”
The statement reads that eligible members may avail of Superannuation Pension by applying online claim through their UAN Login after attainment of 58 years of age.
Provision of monthly pension is also available to the family of EPS members in case of unfortunate demise of EPS member while in service.
The family member(s) may avail monthly pension by applying an offline claim through the employer of the deceased member.