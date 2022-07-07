EPFO organises awareness prog at Kishtwar

Srinagar: Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) J&K today conducted an interactive cum awareness programme here at Conference Hall NHPC Colony Kishtwar on the registration process and benefits of social security schemes and insurance schemes of EPFO.

As per the statement, during the programme P F Commissioner, Rizwan Ud Din gave a detailed insight about the EPF and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

The Commissioner elaborated in detail the provisions of the Employees' Pension Scheme 1995 and the Employees Deposit Linked Insurance scheme, 1976 especially the responsibility of departments / Organizations in registering the process of their employees.

The process of registration of employees by Principal Employers on the online portal of the EPFO was threadbare discussed in the programme.