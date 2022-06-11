Exhibition for women entrepreneurs inaugurated at Nigeen Club

Srinagar: Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo threw open an exhibition of women entrepreneurs at Nigeen Club today.
Around 50 women entrepreneurs have put up their stalls at the three-day exhibition.
The items put up on display include homemade organic products, dried fruit and vegetables, jewellery, homemade pickles of vegetables and mutton, honey, handicraft items, crockery and pottery items in eye-catching designs.
Interacting with the stall owners, Dr Itoo expressed happiness over the range of products put on display by the women entrepreneurs.
He exhorted them to design their products in such a way that not only gets more and more customers, including tourists, attracted but the local cottage industry and the artisans also get a breather.
In this regard, he assured all help to them in their future endeavours.